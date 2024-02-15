Diablo IV now offers coloured town portals for £25

HQ

The third season of Diablo IV continues to be a hot topic, and now Blizzard chooses to pour salt in the already open, infected wound by offering players the possibility of coloured town portals - for £25. The package, which in the game is called Dark Pathways Pack, costs £24.99 and includes five different portals and 1000 Platinum, the latter of which corresponds to about £8 if you buy it separately.

Even worse, you don't even get the opportunity to choose your own colour, the five different shades are instead predetermined and locked to the different classes - red, blue, yellow, purple and green. The reception online has, unsurprisingly, been quite frosty and we can't help but agree how absurd it is to shell out £25 for five new colours.

Or what do you think, do you think it's a reasonable price tag for five colours?