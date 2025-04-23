Diablo IV lead says Nintendo Switch 2 port is possible

HQ

With the increased power of the Nintendo Switch 2, we're seeing a lot of recent titles make the jump to the hybrid console, which is sure to excite a lot of gamers. However, there are still some titles people want to see announced, like Diablo IV.

Speaking on Gamertag Radio, Diablo boss Rod Fergusson said that Blizzard is open to the game being on the Nintendo Switch 2. The performance would certainly allow for it, the only problem is the live-service elements.

"I think the challenge is less around the hardware and just about how we... you know, live services on Switch have been a little bit challenging in the past," he explained. "So I'm hopeful that as they launch this June and as we look to the future, that becomes easier and easier, so it makes more sense to put a live service on that platform."

Considering a lot of people play the Nintendo Switch on the go, where it's hard to access live-service elements, this may pose a challenge for Diablo IV. But, as Diablo III and Diablo II have made it to the Switch, there are hopes the latest game can land on its successor.