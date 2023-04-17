Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Diablo IV

Diablo IV is ready to launch, as it has "gone gold"

Blizzard's highly-anticipated game won't be delayed.

On Friday, Blizzard shared some of the changes that will be made to Diablo IV before launch based of the feedback they got from the betas. Fortunately, these are so small that they won't impact the game's release date. In fact, you can be absolutely sure we'll get to play it on June 6.

I say that because Blizzard confirms Diablo IV has "gone gold", which as usual means the game has basically finished development. Great news, as we're still seven weeks away from launch. Let's hope this means we're getting a smooth 60 fps on consoles and generally a very polished experience from the get-go.

Diablo IV

