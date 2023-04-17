Diablo IV is ready to launch, as it has "gone gold"

HQ

On Friday, Blizzard shared some of the changes that will be made to Diablo IV before launch based of the feedback they got from the betas. Fortunately, these are so small that they won't impact the game's release date. In fact, you can be absolutely sure we'll get to play it on June 6.

I say that because Blizzard confirms Diablo IV has "gone gold", which as usual means the game has basically finished development. Great news, as we're still seven weeks away from launch. Let's hope this means we're getting a smooth 60 fps on consoles and generally a very polished experience from the get-go.