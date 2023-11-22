Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Diablo IV

Diablo IV is free to play for a week

But this offer only apples to Steam.

If you still haven't visited Blizzard's brutal but surprisingly fun version of hell in Diablo IV, now is a very good time to do so. Blizzard has confirmed on X that the game currently is free to play on Steam ("up to level 20") with everything unlocked - and will remain that way until November 28.

To make things even better, there is also a 40% discount on the game during this period of time, and you will of course get to keep your save file from the trial to the full game if you end up buying it.

See you in hell, it will be fun, we promise!

