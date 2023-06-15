Diablo IV has sold a devilish amount

HQ

We already knew that Blizzard's new game was selling well, something the company was quick to brag about on Twitter, and now they're adding to it further. Diablo IV has earned more than 666 million dollars, since its launch.

Blizzard also announced that players around the world have spent over 276 million hours in their dark world and killed 2.73 billion monsters. In addition, 163 hardcore players have managed to reach the maximum level (100) and Butcher has killed 5.8 million players.

Well-deserved numbers and Diablo's future looks unusually bright (dark?). The coming years will be incredibly exciting as the game's endgame will only get better and better.