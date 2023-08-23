Diablo IV has reached over 12 million players

HQ

It was just a month ago we reported that Diablo IV had reached over ten million players, which is quite impressive considering that it was released in June. And since then, it has continued to climb at a brisk pace, and during Opening Night Live, the producer Rod Fergusson went on stage to reveal that Diablo IV now has over twelve million players.

Really impressive. Fergusson also had a lot to share about the upcoming Season of Blood (which surely will boost the numbers even further), something you can read all about over here.