Diablo IV gets confirmed for June

It was mentioned recently that Diablo IV would be coming in June 2023, but now as part of The Game Awards Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed and locked in when we can look forward to the fourth mainline instalment in the RPG franchise landing on PC and consoles.

Specifically that will be June 6, 2023, and this information has been provided alongside a lengthy new cinematic trailer that once again teases the hellish world players will be able to explore and conquer come that time.

Be sure to check it out below, and if you haven't already, make sure to read our recent preview of Diablo IV right here.