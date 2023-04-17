Diablo IV confirmed to run at 4K/60 fps on Xbox Series X

HQ

Following the recent Redfall debacle that has revealed that the game will not launch with a 60 fps "performance mode" and will instead only be playable on Xbox Series consoles at 4K/30fps at release, Blizzard has already got ahead of the curve and promised that Diablo IV will not fall into this same trap.

As noted by Diablo game director Rod Fergusson on the Official Xbox Podcast, we're told that the anticipated action-RPG will be playable at 60 fps at launch on Xbox Series devices, even if the graphical fidelity will differ depending on the console.

It's said that Xbox Series X owners can look forward to 4K/60 fps, and that Series S will instead get 1080p (HD) in 60 fps.

There has not been any mention to how the game will run on last-gen Xbox consoles, or how PlayStation 4 & 5 will stack up in comparison, but either way, knowing that the game will arrive with 60 fps supported is a major plus.