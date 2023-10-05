Diablo IV coming to Steam on the 17th of October

HQ

While a lot of PC gamers have been enjoying Diablo IV on Battle.net, Blizzard has announced that the game won't be left there forever, and it'll even come to Steam later this month.

Revealed during a developer update (at about two hours in), Blizzard also announced that cross-play and cross-progression will be coming on the same day as the Steam launch, the 17th of October. This includes those playing on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

You'll still need an active Battle.net account in order to play Diablo IV on Steam, but otherwise you're good to download the game from Valve's platform and take on Hell.

