Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Diablo IV

Diablo IV coming to Steam on the 17th of October

It's the same day that the game's second season launches.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While a lot of PC gamers have been enjoying Diablo IV on Battle.net, Blizzard has announced that the game won't be left there forever, and it'll even come to Steam later this month.

Revealed during a developer update (at about two hours in), Blizzard also announced that cross-play and cross-progression will be coming on the same day as the Steam launch, the 17th of October. This includes those playing on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

You'll still need an active Battle.net account in order to play Diablo IV on Steam, but otherwise you're good to download the game from Valve's platform and take on Hell.

Will you be playing Diablo IV when it comes to Steam?

Diablo IV

Related texts



Loading next content