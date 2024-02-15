Diablo IV arrives on Game Pass next month

HQ

Microsoft has only been the sole owner of Activision Blizzard for a couple of months, and so far we haven't seen any changes because of this. But now it's almost time for the first example of what this might bring for us in the future, as it has now been confirmed that Diablo IV is coming to Game Pass.

And we won't have to wait much longer either, as it will be added on March 28.

But more than that, we're told in the Official Xbox Podcast that more Activision Blizzard games will be coming to Game Pass in the future too, although no further titles were specifically mentioned or given a date for their Game Pass arrival.

If you haven't played Diablo IV yet, then you should read our review where we explain why this is really good news for gamers who love dark fantasy, loot and great games in general.