Diablo IV and Doom: The Dark Ages are crossing over with tons of cosmetics on the line

Considering the danger that Sanctuary faces due to Mephisto's evolving plans, it's somewhat strange that the magic users haven't found a way to summon Hell and every demon's worst nightmare to the world yet. This will soon be changing.

As part of the recent Diablo Spotlight showcase, it has been confirmed that Diablo IV and Doom: The Dark Ages will be crossing over for a dedicated collaboration event that brings cosmetics and other goodies to the wider game.

The exact range of the collaboration has yet to be confirmed, but in a few images gathered by Windows Central's Jennifer Young, we can see that Doom Slayer cosmetics will be on offer, perhaps with the main one being (fittingly) for the Barbarian, while other cosmetics like a Mecha Dragon Serrat mount and a Shield Saw shield cosmetic will be made available through the Event Reliquary and such.

Will you be snagging Doom goodies to help you take down demons in Diablo IV?