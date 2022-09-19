Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Diablo IV

Diablo IV also suffers a 40-minute gameplay leak

Two videos of an early, unfinished version of the game show some of its combat system and 4K resolution.

As things stand, we wouldn't be surprised if Half-Life 3 turns up somewhere on the internet in a while, because the last 24 hours have been dizzying for the massive leak of information (and it's still coming) about GTA VI. And now the leak has come from another of the big American studios, none other than Blizzard and more than 40 minutes of gameplay from Diablo IV.

The leak came via a post on Reddit's r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subforum, where a link contains two videos for internal studio staff use totalling 43 minutes in length showing various mission sections, unfinished scenarios and plenty of gameplay, all in 4K resolution. The videos show melee combat and various creatures performing some sort of demonic magic.

Diablo IV is scheduled for release in 2023.

