Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Diablo is getting a tabletop RPG adaptation

A core book is set to launch in fall 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

At this year's BlizzCon, Blizzard Entertainment, Glass Cannon Unplugged, and Genuine Entertainment announced that Diablo is getting a tabletop RPG adaptation.

Created by a group of industry veterans, a core book for the tabletop RPG is planned to launch in fall 2024 and will launch via a pre-order campaign on Kickstarter. Fans can now subscribe for updates on the project here.

"We've spent the past year living the dream with Blizzard," Glass Cannon Unplugged CEO Jakub Wiśniewski said. "Collaborating with game directors, producers, and loremasters, testing our demon-fighting skills, reading endless tomes. We couldn't have asked for more access, enthusiasm, and support."

The creators of the game are encouraging fans to fill out a survey and give their feedback on the project and this can be completed here.

Diablo is getting a tabletop RPG adaptation


Loading next content