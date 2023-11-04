HQ

At this year's BlizzCon, Blizzard Entertainment, Glass Cannon Unplugged, and Genuine Entertainment announced that Diablo is getting a tabletop RPG adaptation.

Created by a group of industry veterans, a core book for the tabletop RPG is planned to launch in fall 2024 and will launch via a pre-order campaign on Kickstarter. Fans can now subscribe for updates on the project here.

"We've spent the past year living the dream with Blizzard," Glass Cannon Unplugged CEO Jakub Wiśniewski said. "Collaborating with game directors, producers, and loremasters, testing our demon-fighting skills, reading endless tomes. We couldn't have asked for more access, enthusiasm, and support."

The creators of the game are encouraging fans to fill out a survey and give their feedback on the project and this can be completed here.