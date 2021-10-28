Diablo Immortal's closed beta starts very soon

HQ

Blizzard has been testing and providing continuous updates for Diablo Immortal over the past year. But for the most part, these tests have been limited to specific regions, predominantly Australia. However, as we now edge ever closer to launch, Blizzard has announced the start date for Diablo Immortal's closed beta, and it just so happens to be starting early tomorrow morning for us European folks.

The closed beta will be exclusively for Android devices (iOS users will have to wait until launch to check the game out), and it will be kicking off at 17:00 PT (1:00 BST / 2:00 CEST on the morning of October 29).

It'll include a range of new goodies, features and updates, such as the first chance to get hands-on with the Necromancer class type, as well as a massive tweak to the Circle of Strife activity, which will now see the Challenge of the Immortal tasking the 30 best Shadows with facing the single Immortal that is now a huge and incredibly deadly figure. If the Shadows are victorious, a new server-wide Immortal will be selected, and if the Immortal wins, the Circle of Strife continues as is.

There will also be a bunch of other changes in this iteration of Immortal, including tweaks to The Helliquary, which is now an eight player raid that serves up greater rewards, as well as the addition of Battleground Ladders to give PvP fans a chance to rank up and display their skills against one another.

Perhaps the most notable new feature that is coming as part of this closed beta however, is the introduction of controller support. When the beta kicks off, a few different devices will be able to be used in Immortal in specific places. Menu navigation is still set to be a touchscreen-only system, but combat and movement will be able to be experienced with a controller. As for the controllers that will be supported during the closed beta, these will be: Xbox One Wireless controller, Xbox Series X/S controller, Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, Xbox Adaptive Controller, the DualShock 4, and the Razer Kishi. We can expect more systems to be added as development continues.

This will also mark the first time where Immortal players can explore the in-game purchases system, which will include beta-testers being able to buy a battle pass, promotional bundles, and a few other items. According to Blizzard, any purchase made during this beta will be wiped before the game officially launches, but the money spent will be refunded in the form of equivalent in-game credits in your Immortal account come that launch day.

As for when launch will be, we're simply told that Diablo Immortal is set to arrive in the first half of 2022.

Take a look at the closed beta trailer below, to see all the new features and items you can look forward to checking out in-game.