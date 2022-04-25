Diablo Immortal launches on June 2

HQ

Blizzard has set a date on when Diablo Immortal will officially launch. Set to become available on June 2, the game will be fully available to both iOS and Android users around the world (Asia-Pacific will get their release a few weeks later), and will even be available to PC players on the same day through an open beta.

Yep, that's right, despite it previously being known as a mobile-exclusive game, Diablo Immortal will officially be landing on PC (via Battle.net) as well now, and will be getting its open beta on the same day as mobile devices get the full launch.



As for how the launch will work, we're told in a press release that it will include crossplay and cross-progression, and that the PC beta will feature all of the game features that the mobile editions get.

"The demons of the Burning Hells are ready to be slain in the most expansive Diablo game that Blizzard has ever released," said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. "As Blizzard's first game designed from the ground up for mobile, it was important to us to deliver an experience worthy of the franchise, so we did a lot of testing, incorporated a lot of feedback, and created a game that we're very excited to share with players. We're looking forward to unleashing this epic new entry in the Diablo franchise, and we can't wait to join everyone in Sanctuary."

As for how you can get in on the open beta, you can pre-register your interest for it here. And likewise, you can download the game for free on mobile come release day on June 2.