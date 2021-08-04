Diablo Immortal has been pushed back until the first half of 2022

Blizzard has made the decision to push back mobile spin-off Diablo Immortal until the first half of 2022. The game was originally planned to launch sometime in 2021, but this timeframe has been revised as the team hopes to make some "substantial improvements."

Within a blog post, Blizzard explained the reason behind the delay and said: "However, these changes and additional opportunities to improve our gameplay experience will not be realized in the 2021 timeframe we had previously communicated. So, the game is now planned for release in the first half of 2022, which will allow us to add substantial improvements to the whole game."

In the very same post, Blizzard almost outlined a few changes they are planning to make. Controller support is supposedly in the works and the team has been hard at work following the game's recent closed alpha to make PvE content such as the Helliquary feel more engaging. When it comes to PvP content. the team plans to continue optimising the Cycle of Strife mode and they also hope to evaluate aspects such as matchmaking, class balance and earning rankings.