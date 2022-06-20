Diablo Immortal has already raked in $24 million in micro-transactions

HQ

One of the biggest talking points over the month has been Diablo Immortal and its use of micro-transactions and in-app purchases. We've already talked about the extent this can reach, but now we have an idea about how the micro-transactions are working for Blizzard.

As PCGamesN reports, the app tracking site AppMagic has revealed that since its release at the start of June, Diablo Immortal has already made $24 million in in-app revenue. More so, the biggest regions to purchase micro-transactions were the United States and South Korea, who both occupy 26% and 23% of the total revenue. Japan came up third with 8%.

To add to this, it has been revealed that Diablo Immortal has already been downloaded five million times.

