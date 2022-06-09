Cookies

      Diablo Immortal

      Diablo Immortal creator comments on the "pay to win" controversy

      It is possible to pay to be better in Diablo Immortal despite earlier promises that this would be impossible. Now its director has spoken up.

      HQ

      We had a lot of praise to share for Diablo Immortal in our review, but found that while we didn't feel pressured to spend any money, there was a worrying amount of micro-transactions and ways in which real money could affect the experience - i.e. 'pay to win'.

      Fans are particularly upset because director Wyatt Cheng previously said that "in Diablo Immortal, there is no way to acquire or rank up gear using money". However, this seems to be a rather thin definition, as it is indeed possible to spend real money to increase the chances of obtaining legendary items. Thus, even if you don't pay directly for benefits, the size of your wallet has an impact on your character level. Via Twitter, Cheng now writes the following:

      How is your experience of the game so far?

      Diablo Immortal

