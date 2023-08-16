Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Diablo III

Diablo III's final season will add a feature fans have wanted for ages

The game is officially sunset, but that doesn't mean fans won't have a couple of new things to enjoy.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With Diablo IV now taking the limelight from its predecessor, Blizzard is gearing up to say goodbye to Diablo III. It'll begin repeating past seasonal themes, but season 29 is set to come with a big new solo mode.

This "solo self found" mode will allow players to choose not to play with others so that they can keep their own leaderboards for solo play. As playing with a group grants bonus XP along with some other bonuses, this will allow solo players to prove themselves among their peers. It'll also be available in hardcore mode.

There are a host of other changes coming in season 29, as outlined in a post on Blizzard's site. Paragon points, for example, will now limit how much you can increase a stat by. Check out the other big changes here.

Will you be diving back into Diablo III?

Diablo III

Related texts

0
Diablo IIIScore

Diablo III
REVIEW. Written by Rasmus Lund-Hansen

"Diablo III delivers that gameplay that has kept us playing throughout the entire night with previous chapters."



Loading next content