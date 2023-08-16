Diablo III's final season will add a feature fans have wanted for ages

HQ

With Diablo IV now taking the limelight from its predecessor, Blizzard is gearing up to say goodbye to Diablo III. It'll begin repeating past seasonal themes, but season 29 is set to come with a big new solo mode.

This "solo self found" mode will allow players to choose not to play with others so that they can keep their own leaderboards for solo play. As playing with a group grants bonus XP along with some other bonuses, this will allow solo players to prove themselves among their peers. It'll also be available in hardcore mode.

There are a host of other changes coming in season 29, as outlined in a post on Blizzard's site. Paragon points, for example, will now limit how much you can increase a stat by. Check out the other big changes here.

Will you be diving back into Diablo III?