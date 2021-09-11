Diablo II: Resurrected won't have full ultra-wide monitor support at launch

HQ

Later this month, Diablo II: Resurrected will be launching on PC and consoles, bringing an opportunity for players to re-experience this beloved action RPG with some remastered 4K graphics, yet with all the essence of the iconic gameplay that made the title what it was.

There has already been an alpha and a beta for the game, so that players can get an idea of what is to come at launch, and for ultra-wide monitor players, those opportunities seemed to be pretty great, as the game supported a 21:9 aspect ratio then. But unfortunately, the alpha and beta aren't exact accurate representations of Diablo II: Resurrected at launch, as Blizzard has since pulled back its ultra-wide monitor support since it's actually been breaking the game.

"Ultrawide monitor support being modified was a subject we saw heavily discussed across our channels following the Beta," said Blizzard. "In the Technical Alpha, players with Ultrawide hardware saw their full 21:9 screens utilized during that test. However, during that test we identified limitations affecting those players and others. For example, the AI failed to sense the player and trigger attacks. Furthermore, players with 21:9 monitors were able to pull many more monsters into battle at a range limit beyond the original game's intention. In a scenario where players (for example: playing a ranged class) were attacking monsters, players with 21:9 monitors could hit enemies with that extra screen space, but the monsters would not pull or react, but could still be defeated. Ultimately, the AI doesn't register getting hit from that additional distance a 21:9 monitor provides. That's not intended, especially if you're sharing a game with a 16:9 user."

In the blog post where Blizzard explains this information, the developer went on a little further on its reasoning for pulling back on the full ultra-wide aspect ratio.

"To protect the integrity of everyone's experience and promote an equal playing field for all, those with Ultrawide monitors will be able to have their game screen purview extended to 19:9 (the maximum length of the in-game limitation zones) with a vignette on the sides of the game screen."

Blizzard understands that ultra-wide gamers out there will probably not be all that happy about the change, which is why they will be monitoring the situation to see if there are better solutions for the problem.

As for when Diablo II: Resurrected will land, the game is set to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Switch on September 23.