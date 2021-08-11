Diablo II: Resurrected to get open beta next weekend

Earlier this year, Blizzard revealed that it would be hosting an open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected, and now, we finally have the dates for when that will be occurring.

There are plans for two different kinds of beta weekend. This coming weekend will be accessible to those who pre-ordered the game, and will be regarded as the Early Access period for the beta. Then, next weekend will be the official Public Open Beta, where anyone can get their hands-on and try out Diablo II: Resurrected ahead of release.

Both periods of access will start at 18:00 BST on the Friday before the weekend, and will offer players the chance to experience the first two acts of the game as either the Barbarian, Amazon, and the Sorceress (the Paladin and Druid will also be available during only the Open Beta weekend).

The Open Beta weekend will also offer online multiplayer, allowing up to eight players to fight together or against one another.

There will also not be a level cap during the Open Beta, despite the experience being limited to the first two chapters of the game.

You can read more about the beta periods on the announcement blog post here. As for when the game will launch, Diablo II: Resurrected will release on September 23, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.