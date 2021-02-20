Diablo II: Resurrected revealed at BlizzConline - coming later this year

The long rumoured Diablo II remaster has finally been officially unveiled at this year's BlizzConline. Diablo II: Resurrected is coming later this year and will feature both a remastered version of the game, but also the ability to play the title in its original format, even seamlessly switching between the two if that's your jam.

To check out the new gameplay in all its glory, be sure to check out the trailer below that shows off everything you can look forward to.

As we previously mentioned, the game will be releasing later this year - although no official release date has been provided yet - on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and on Nintendo Switch.