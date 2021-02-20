Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Diablo II: Resurrected

Diablo II: Resurrected revealed at BlizzConline - coming later this year

The long rumoured remaster has finally been revealed.

The long rumoured Diablo II remaster has finally been officially unveiled at this year's BlizzConline. Diablo II: Resurrected is coming later this year and will feature both a remastered version of the game, but also the ability to play the title in its original format, even seamlessly switching between the two if that's your jam.

To check out the new gameplay in all its glory, be sure to check out the trailer below that shows off everything you can look forward to.

As we previously mentioned, the game will be releasing later this year - although no official release date has been provided yet - on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and on Nintendo Switch.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Diablo II: Resurrected

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy