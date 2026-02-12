Diablo II just received its first new class in 25 years: Welcome to the Year of the Warlock

HQ

Out of the various Spotlight showcases that Blizzard has hosted for its flagships series over the past few weeks, Overwatch has undeniably been the star of them all. World of Warcraft had a few things to share but focussed mostly on the upcoming arrival of the Midnight expansion and Hearthstone was all about the coming Cataclysm expansion, with Overwatch having tons to share about what the game will offer in 2026. So what about Diablo?

This showcase has been more akin to that of WoW and Hearthstone, as while Blizzard did have a few exciting things to share, a lot of the big news surrounded the upcoming Lord of Hatred expansion for Diablo IV. But there was more of a franchise-wide theme worth exploring.

You could say that 2026 is the Year of the Warlock for Diablo, as Blizzard is bringing the class to not one, not two, but three Diablo games this year. The powerful class will be coming to Diablo IV as part of Lord of Hatred (and technically alongside the Paladin, which is already available for those who pre-ordered the expansion) in late April, will be coming Diablo Immortal in the months ahead, and is arriving in Diablo II: Resurrected as soon as this very moment.

Yep, the Warlock has just shadow-dropped in Diablo II: Resurrected as the sequel's first new and playable class in 25 years. Fans of the game can hop in today and experience a new way to play Diablo II, with this version of the Warlock being different to the one found in Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal in an effort to make it fit the kind of gameplay that the sequel offered when it launched in the early 2000s.

Where are you most excited to play the Warlock in Diablo?