Diablo and Persona are also getting concerts in the UK in the summer of 2026

Yesterday, we reported on the news that Hades would be the subject of one of the next video game concerts, as the Hades: Ballads of the Underworld show would be coming to the UK in June 2026 to see its soundtrack performed live by an orchestra. This won't be the only game featured throughout the summer.

Fans can also expect to attend a Diablo and a Persona-themed show in the coming summer, with Diablo's being dubbed The Infernal Symphony and being held at the Royal Festival Hall on June 6. Persona's option is regarded as Persona Grooves and will focus predominantly on Persona 3, 4, and 5, also at the Royal Festival Hall in the city on June 27.

Beyond this, there are two other events that might be of note, as on June 13, The Colors of Harmony will occur, which is stated as "Hitoshi Sakimoto 40th Anniversary Celebration" and will be held at Fairfield Halls with more information coming at a later date. Likewise, on June 19, Troy Baker and Austin Wintory will combine at Fairfield Halls too for an evening with the pair. More details on this will be shared at a later date as well.

With these planned, you can snag tickets for each concert by heading over here.

