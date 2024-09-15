Diablo 4 has made over $100 million from microtransactions

HQ

Microtransactions continue to rear their ugly head, and perhaps no statistic highlights quite how problematic they are as the new confirmation that Diablo 4 players alone have spent over $150 million on them.

In total, Diablo 4 has generated over $1 billion for Blizzard, so that's around 15% of its total revenue from microtransactions. This stems from its premium in-game currency - Platinum - cosmetic items, and the game's battle pass (something every modern title seems to have).

Of course, Diablo 4 hasn't been without its fair share of controversy surrounding the microtransactions, with $28 armour sets, controversial horse armour purchasable only by Platinum, and the Father's Judgment bundle priced at a whopping $65. Still, all of the upset clearly hasn't slowed things down, perhaps FOMO is just too strong.

Diablo 4 is currently gearing up for its first expansion - Vessel of Hatred - which reintroduces Mephisto to the franchise, as well as introducing the new spiritborn class. It's unclear at the moment how many microtransactions will be embedded in the DLC content, but I'd wager a lot.

The data was originally reported by Harrison Froeschke, Diablo 4's Senior Product Manager, via his LinkedIn, although this appears to have been taken down (thanks, Gamepressure).