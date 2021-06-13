LIVE
Diablo II: Resurrected
Diablo 2: Resurrected gets a release date

Take a trip back to Hell this September.

It was just revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 showcase that Diablo 2: Resurrected will be officially arriving this September. That's right, we'll be able to head back into Hell to face off against hordes of vile creatures in just a few months in the remaster of the iconic Blizzard Entertainment game.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be arriving on September 23, and will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. You can take a look at the release date trailer below, and can check out what we think about the game after spending time with its alpha over here.

Diablo II: Resurrected

