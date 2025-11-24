Dharmendra Deol passes away at 89

HQ

Bollywood icon Dharmendra Deol, one of India's most celebrated actors and a legendary action star, has died at the age of 89 in Mumbai, local media reported. He had been ill for the past month and passed away at home.

Known simply as Dharmendra to millions of fans, he appeared in more than 300 films over a career spanning six decades. Born in Punjab in 1935, he moved to Mumbai after winning a talent contest organized by a film magazine and made his film debut in 1960. Over the years, he became known for his versatility, starring in everything from arthouse films and romances to comedies and action blockbusters.

Among his most famous roles was in the 1975 cult classic Sholay, where he played part of a duo tasked with catching a notorious bandit, a film that has become an enduring part of Indian popular culture. In recent years, lines from Sholay have even inspired internet memes.

Dharmendra's personal life was as notable as his career. He married his first wife, Prakash Kaur, before rising to fame, and later married actress Hema Malini in 1980, without divorcing his first wife. He also served as a member of the Indian parliament from 2004 to 2009.

His passing prompted condolences from across India, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called him "an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played."