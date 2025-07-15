Dhalsim has been cast in the upcoming Street Fighter movie

HQ

In recent weeks, we have been able to regularly report on the cast of the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Among other characters, we know that David Dastmalchian will play M. Bison, Andrew Schulz will play Dan Hibiki, Callina Liang will play Chun-Li and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will play Balrog.

Now Deadline writes that one more actor has been attached, and this time it's for Dhlasim. The Indian yoga master will be played by Vidyut Jammwal (Commando), whose name may not be that well known in the West. But in India he seems to be a giant, with an Instagram account of 22 million followers. And if Street Fighter becomes popular, he's likely to turn up sooner rather than later in some Hollywood project.

We don't yet know when Street Fighter will premiere. It was supposed to happen in the spring of 2026, but that has been postponed indefinitely. It's likely to be late next year at the earliest, but 2027 doesn't seem unlikely either.