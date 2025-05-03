Dexter: Resurrection to kick off with two-episode premiere in July

Paramount has announced that Dexter: Resurrection, which is a series that follows on from the events of Dexter: New Blood, will officially premiere on July 11 on Paramount+. The show will debut with a two-episode premiere where new episodes will follow on a weekly basis until the 10-episode season concludes, with the show soon set to arrive on the streamer in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

As for what exactly Dexter: Resurrection will look to offer fans, the official synopsis explains:

"Dexter: Resurrection, a continuation of Dexter: New Blood, takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won't come easy. When Miami Metro's Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined - and that the only way out is together."

While we are awaiting a full trailer for the show, you can see its teaser trailer below.