Dexter: Resurrection brings back a missing character fans have been waiting for

HQ

Fans of Dexter will be excited to know that one key character, who was notably absent in Dexter: New Blood, is making a return in the highly anticipated sequel, Dexter: Resurrection. While Dexter: New Blood seemed to wrap up Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) story, with his death being the apparent conclusion, it looks like the notorious serial killer is back for another round of justice. The new series will delve into Dexter's origins, offering viewers a deeper look into his past, all while teasing the plot of Dexter: Resurrection.

According to Dexter Daily, James Remar, who originally played Dexter's adoptive father Harry Morgan, has confirmed his return to the role. Remar's return is especially significant, as his character had been absent in New Blood, with Dexter instead having hallucinations of his sister, Debra. As the iconic "Dark Passenger" guiding Dexter through his actions, Harry's presence will once again be pivotal in shaping Dexter's choices as he continues to follow his adoptive father's code of justice.

While much is still under wraps about the plot of Dexter: Resurrection, fans can expect to see how Dexter survives after the events of Dexter: Original Sin, which is currently airing in the U.S. and set to debut in the rest of the world in January 2025. With Harry Morgan back, Resurrection is already building up plenty of excitement.

Do you think Harry's return will change Dexter's path in Resurrection?