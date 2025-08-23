There will be no second season of Dexter: Original Sin, despite Paramount announcing this spring that the prequel series had been given the green light. According to Variety, the company has decided not to move forward with production and has instead shelved the project entirely. The decision comes in the wake of the Skydance-Paramount merger, where the new leadership is now reassessing its scripted drama slate. Reportedly, the focus has instead shifted to Dexter: Resurrection, where Michael C. Hall returns on screen as the iconic serial killer.Resurrection has simply been received far more warmly than Original Sin—both by critics and audiences. The series pulled in strong numbers, with 4.4 million viewers watching the premiere during its first week, and it currently boasts a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This now means that Resurrection, alongside The Chi, The Agency, and Yellowjackets, remains part of the Paramount+ lineup.What about you—did you prefer Dexter: Original Sin, or is Resurrection the clear winner?