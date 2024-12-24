Dexter expands its universe with a spin-off focused on the iconic Trinity Killer

HQ

It seems the Dexter franchise isn't slowing down anytime soon. After the success of Dexter: New Blood and the recent prequel Dexter: Original Sin, which delves into the origins of the beloved character, there's more to look forward to. According to Deadline, a new spin-off series is in the works, centered on the infamous Trinity Killer, portrayed by John Lithgow. Initially announced in early 2023 as being in the exploration stages, sources now confirm that the show remains in development at Paramount+ with Showtime.

The Trinity Killer, introduced as the antagonist in Dexter's fourth season, was a perfect counterpart to Dexter Morgan. A family man with a dark side, his life as a serial killer made him both a formidable foe and a haunting reflection of Dexter's own troubled psyche. His role in the tragic death of Rita, Dexter's wife, and the impact it had on Dexter's son, Harrison, is central to the series' emotional depth. While Dexter may have ended with the apparent defeat of Trinity, the character's story is far from over. This new series will reportedly explore his backstory, with Lithgow reprising his role, possibly in a narrative-driven, storytelling capacity similar to Michael C. Hall's role in Dexter: Original Sin.

The show will be created and produced by Dexter veterans Clyde Phillips and Scott Reynolds, both of whom are returning to craft this new chapter. Fans of the show can expect to see familiar faces and fresh perspectives on the Trinity Killer's chilling double life. The spin-off is currently in development, with episodes already written and production set to begin soon. In the meantime, Dexter: Original Sin will premiere in January 2025, keeping fans engaged with the Dexter universe.

With all these new developments, do you think the Trinity Killer spin-off will live up to the original?