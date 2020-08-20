Devs share thoughts on the DualSense's unique features

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier today we got to see the first ad spot for the PlayStation 5, and in a PS Blog released shortly thereafter, a number of prominent devs from first-party studios shared some interesting insights into how the DualSense controller's various functions will enhance our gameplay on the PS5.

"In Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we'll be hinting to players which direction attacks are coming from by providing haptic feedback from the appropriate direction," Brian Horton from Insomniac Games wrote.

"One I like is blocking the triggers when your weapon jams, to give to the player an immediate feedback even before the animation plays out, which prompts the player in a physical way that they have to unjam their gun," Arkane's Dinga Bakaba confirmed when discussing another PS5 title, Deathloop.

"We're looking at ways to take advantage of the adaptive triggers to express a sense of persistent energy, or a balance of forces if you will, and for perhaps actions such charging, loading, and a sense of accumulation of power or energy for things," Ghostwire Tokyo director Kenji Kimura explained, before also telling us about the "very detailed, "textured" nuances" offered by the improved haptic feedback.

Demon's Souls creative director Gavin Moore noted that the "extra sensory feedback through the controller allows you to know your attack hit home and your perfectly-timed parry was a success, so you can react faster and more decisively." Moore also had nice things to say about the haptic feedback, adding that this fine-tuned tech can "turn the simple act of pulling a lever to open a gate into a sensory experience."

"I tried turning haptic feedback off once, and could not believe how much I missed it. It is a game changer for sure," studio director Nicolas Doucet said of Astro's Playroom. We use haptic feedback throughout the entire game. The most striking are the surfaces because players will notice within the first few seconds. Astro's steps can be felt running on plastic, metal, sand, and even splashing in water."

Finally, Kazunori Yamauchi explained how the adaptive trigger feature is well suited to recreating the "antilock brake system (ABS) while braking. A typical ABS releases brake pressure intermittently while the driver applies pressure to the pedal. The adaptive trigger is suited for recreating this pedal feel, and it will allow the player to accurately feel and understand the relationship between the braking force they want and the tire's grip."

There are more examples in the article, and we're told how weapons will feel better to hold and fire, and we'll feel more connected to environments. As Yamauchi said in closing, these new features mean that "sound design and tactile design can be handled in a continuous, integrated manner."

We can't wait to get our hands on one.