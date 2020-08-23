Devs share insight into the creation of Fall Guys

You're watching Advertisements

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has turned into the surprise hit of the summer, with this unique spin on the battle royale formula charming gamers on both PC and PS4 since its release a couple of weeks ago.

Since then, servers have been overwhelmed due to the game's frankly unexpected popularity, promotions have been pitched, and everyone has had a great time trying to be the last bean standing in this Takeshi's Castle-inspired title.

Of course, this kind of unprecedented success draws additional interest from the community, and that's why in an extended thread over on Twitter, the studio went into some detail about the genesis of the project, and how it had been turned down by 10 publishers before those eagle eyes at Devolver Digital spotted its potential.

Previous working titles for the game included Fool's Gauntlet and Stumble Chums (the second of which we really like), and the thread also mentions that the game originally had 100 players, but that was scaled back to make the field of play more readable for those involved.

Anyway, check out the full thread if you've been enjoying Fall Guys and want to know a bit more about how this infectiously entertaining game came to be.