Devotion has risen from grave after being pulled from Steam in 2019

You're watching Advertisements

First-person psychological horror Devotion has now returned back to sale (both digitally and in a DRM-free format) after it was pulled in February 2019.

Despite generating positive reviews, the game attracted controversy and was eventually delisted after users stumbled upon a meme that mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping. After being heavily review bombed by users, the game was removed from Steam only six days after release, which meant that very few people had the chance to check it out.

Posting on Twitter, developer Red Candle Games announced its own platform known as the Red Candle e-shop, and this is where Devotion and all of its future projects will be available for purchase. The developer hopes that this will "provide a direct and simple purchasing channel for players who're interested in our games."

Are you interested in checking out Devotion now that it has resurfaced?

Thanks, IGN.