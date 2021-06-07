Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Devolver Digital's Summer Game Fest press conference is planned for June 12

The weekend gets even busier.

Summer Game Fest starts in a few days, Thursday, June 10 to be exact when the Kickoff Live! show will take place. We reported on what might be revealed during this event earlier, and you can read more about it here. But, the excitement for this event won't be stopping there as it has also been revealed that Devolver Digital's anticipated conference will take place on Saturday, June 12 at 9:30pm BST / 10:30pm CEST.

As for what will be shown during the event, that remains unclear right now, but if past shows are anything to go by, it should be an entertaining one to watch.

