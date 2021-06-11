Devolver Digital's E3 showcase - What we expect/ hope to happen

When it comes to showcases at E3 this year, Devolver Digital's is perhaps the hardest to predict. The indie publisher has a vast catalogue of titles that it has published over the years and this continues to grow at a steady pace. Devolver has confirmed some of the announcements that will be made, but we don't believe this will be all as it has posted a number of teasers on its Twitter account over the past few days.

Devolver Digital's E3 showcase is set to take place on June 12 at 21:30 BST/ 22:30 CEST and we will be co-streaming the conference and offering our thoughts pre and post-show on our GR Live homepage. Below are our predictions, hopes and dreams for the event:

What we expect:



Demon Throttle, a physical-only game from Gato Roboto developer Doinksoft, will be there.



New games will also be revealed from Galvanic Games (Gurgamoth, Rapture Rejects) and Flying Wild Hog (Hard Reset, Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2).



We will also be receiving release dates for Death's Door and Phantom Abyss.



What we hope for:



We could perhaps see more of Terra Nil, a recently revealed city builder that is being published by Devolver.



Hotline Miami 3 could be revealed. The publisher recently reposted a tweet from the official Hotline Miami Twitter account that makes reference to the sequel.



We could possibly see a teaser for an upcoming season of Fall Guys or a new cross-over just like the Nier one we saw during Summer Game Fest.



A console release date for Loop Hero.



A teaser image shared by the publisher shows many dinosaur figures displayed on a desk. Perhaps a new prehistoric indie could be revealed?



What we dream to see (but probably won't get):