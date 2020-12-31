Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Devolver Digital will publish five unannounced titles in 2021

The publisher has given us something extra to look forward to in the new year.

Indie game publisher Devolver Digital has teased on Twitter that it has five unannounced projects that will be releasing in 2021.

The tweet reads: "Which of the five unannounced Devolver Digital games releasing next year is your most anticipated?"

Obviously, it doesn't give too much away, but it does tease that there's plenty of quality indie games to come. Already in 2021, we know that Devolver Digital will be publishing five titles, and these include Loop Hero, Shadow Warrior 3, and Card Shark.

Which one of the five teased games are you most excited for? Personally, we are really looking forward to unannounced game number three.

Thanks, My Nintendo News.

