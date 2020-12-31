Devolver Digital will publish five unannounced titles in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Indie game publisher Devolver Digital has teased on Twitter that it has five unannounced projects that will be releasing in 2021.

The tweet reads: "Which of the five unannounced Devolver Digital games releasing next year is your most anticipated?"

Obviously, it doesn't give too much away, but it does tease that there's plenty of quality indie games to come. Already in 2021, we know that Devolver Digital will be publishing five titles, and these include Loop Hero, Shadow Warrior 3, and Card Shark.

Which one of the five teased games are you most excited for? Personally, we are really looking forward to unannounced game number three.

Thanks, My Nintendo News.