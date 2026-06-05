Devolver Digital will be hosting its annual Direct "later in the year"

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Usually, we can expect indie publisher Devolver Digital to have a presence at the 'not-E3' period, where the company often serves up a wacky and peculiar showcase that spotlights a handful of truly promising indie projects. For 2026, this won't be the case.

Devolver Digital has taken to social media to confirm that it won't be offering a Direct this week and instead will be aiming to host the showcase "later in the year" as it needs to "let a few new games cook a bit longer."

Naturally, we aren't starved for showcases and events this time of year, so Devolver's absence won't be noticed to too much of a degree. However, with Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions and Dark Scrolls launching this June, the publisher did implore fans to buy copies of the games, as that way "we can put a big Hollywood star in the Devolver Direct," before teasing "Maybe Elle Fanning."

What are you hoping Devolver Digital shows in its annual Direct?