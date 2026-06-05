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Featured: SGF 2026 Coverage

Devolver Digital will be hosting its annual Direct "later in the year"

The indie publisher wants to let a few games "cook a bit longer".

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Usually, we can expect indie publisher Devolver Digital to have a presence at the 'not-E3' period, where the company often serves up a wacky and peculiar showcase that spotlights a handful of truly promising indie projects. For 2026, this won't be the case.

Devolver Digital has taken to social media to confirm that it won't be offering a Direct this week and instead will be aiming to host the showcase "later in the year" as it needs to "let a few new games cook a bit longer."

Naturally, we aren't starved for showcases and events this time of year, so Devolver's absence won't be noticed to too much of a degree. However, with Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions and Dark Scrolls launching this June, the publisher did implore fans to buy copies of the games, as that way "we can put a big Hollywood star in the Devolver Direct," before teasing "Maybe Elle Fanning."

What are you hoping Devolver Digital shows in its annual Direct?

Devolver Digital will be hosting its annual Direct "later in the year"


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