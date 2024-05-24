Devolver Digital to host a Summer Game Fest showcase

HQ

Devolver Digital usually doesn't miss the mark when it comes to publishing great indie games. The publisher has a fantastic track record of repping interesting and unique indie projects and that's why any time Devolver reveals plans to host a showcase stream it's easy to get excited.

For this year's Summer Game Fest we can expect exactly this once again. Devolver will be hosting a presentation on June 8 at 1:00 BST / 2:00 CEST, where the publisher will show off a few exciting and promising indie projects it will be publishing in the future.

We don't know what these games will be just yet or likewise how many games will be in focus at the show, but if past Devolver shows are anything to go by it's probably fair to assume it will be a bizarre presentation with a very wacky theme.