Devolver Digital to host a showcase this Thursday

Grasshopper Manufacture's Suda51 will host the event.

HQ

When it comes to the early summer event season, we can usually count on Devolver Digital to serve up a wacky and completely bizarre show. Fortunately, while there's no E3 this year, we can rely on the publisher to do something similar again, as it has now revealed that it will be hosting a showcase this Thursday, June 9.

Set for 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (June 10), the showcase will last for around 30 minutes and will feature at least four unique games. To add to the excitement, the publisher has even brought on Grasshopper Manufacture's founder Suda51 as a host.

As for what will be shown, that remains unclear, but what we do know is that last year's show included the reveal of Trek to Yomi and Death's Door, so hopefully we can rely on a couple of other impressive indies this year as well.

HQ
