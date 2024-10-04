Devolver Digital talks about Switch 2 and praises Nintendo's console: "It was much more indie-friendly"

HQ

Nintendo has yet to announce its new console, one that (probably) will be called Nintendo Switch 2, but whispers say most of third party developers already have devkits and are currently working on games for the new console, rumoured to be released in spring 2025.

Back in Barcelona, at the Neva preview event, Gamereactor had the opportunity to talk to Graeme Struthers, Devolver Digital's Chief Operating Officer, who joined in our excitement about Switch's successor and also praised what Nintendo had accomplished for indie developers.

"I think a lot of the people who work at Devolver as well as a lot of the developers that work at Devolver are Nintendo fans go back to NES, Super Nintendo, all the way through, so to work on Nintendo is something that a lot of us have always wanted to do", Struthers said.

Devolver Digital's COO praises Nintendo Switch: "it's done something against the trend".

Struthers thinks the Switch was 'indie friendly' and helped a lot ot smaller developers.

"The Switch device, I mean, it's done something that perhaps was against the trend. It wasn't high-definition, it was a straightforward proposition and that made it much more indie-friendly."

"I think, maybe, it's more challenging for AAA to try to work in that place. So, I think we also benefited from this. I think we've released something like 50 different games on Switch now." (Editor's note: according to Devolver's own website, they have published 56 games on the Switch).

Struthers even teased we might see Neva on Switch 2. "We're excited about whatever Nintendo want to do next and we have to wait, like everybody, to see what that is. But, yeah, we are excited. So, I'm pretty sure you'll see some of the games, maybe even this one", he said.

"We'd like to imagine it has a place on that platform but we have to wait and see", concluded Struthers. In the same interview, he also talked about that Hotline Miami movie adaptation is still somewhere in Hollywood. "Maybe Ryan Gosling wants to do it".

You can watch our full interview with Devolver Digital's COO Graeme Struthers below.