Devolver Digital-owned Artificer latest to be met with layoffs

The ongoing carousel of layoffs in 2024 continue, as now Kotaku has reported that the Devolver Digital-owned developer, Artificer, has been forced to lay off 25 employees, with the intention to also lay off an additional 10-12 in the coming months too.

The Polish studio most recently delivered its turn-based strategy title Showgunners in 2023, which seemingly has not been able to stave off the layoff wave, as around half of the development team has been let go from the studio.

As for what the plan is for the remaining staff, and those who are sticking around for a few more months before being made redundant, they are currently hard at work on the developer's next project, which is currently unannounced. Artificer is also said to have another project in the pipeline too, which will be put into full production once this coming unannounced project is out the door.