Devolver Digital is hosting a showcase in June

Devolver has announced over on its Twitter page that it will be hosting a Devolver Direct showcase next month. Details remain light at the moment but the publisher has stated we'll be getting more information soon.

It's likely we'll hear about some games that Devolver has announced but not yet released like Anger Foot, Skate Story, and a few others, but we're also likely to get some new and exciting games too.

There's also going to be that wacky sense of typical Devolver humour within the Direct. Even in the announcement, the publisher is already cracking jokes, as it claims that we'll see Hollow Knight: Silksong at the event.

What are you looking forward to in the Devolver Direct?