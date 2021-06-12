Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Trek to Yomi
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Devolver Digital indie Trek to Yomi seems like a love letter to Akira Kurosawa

The title will be releasing next year.

The Devolver Digital conference might just have taken the spot as the most exciting conference so far, despite being relatively short in length and only featuring a few announcements.

One of the few titles that was lucky enough to be featured was the "cinematic tour-de-force" from developers Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog, known as Trek to Yomi - a gorgeous looking title that focuses on the story of a young swordsman who must protect his village and people from all threats.

The game looks to be a real love letter to iconic Japanese movie director Akira Kurosawa, as it features a black and white filter to make it stand out and capture its action in a unique manner.

If you are interested in playing the title, you will have to wait a little longer, as the only information we have is that it is coming in 2022 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. You can, however, take a look at the reveal trailer for the game below, or visit its Steam page here.

Trek to Yomi

