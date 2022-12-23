Devolver Digital Hosts Holiday Showcase

HQ

Devolver Digital recently held its Devolver Public Access Holiday Special, a gaming showcase dedicated to everything the publisher currently has lined up for 2023. With not long to go until the New Year, it seems Devolver is getting the hype train going early.

The showcase runs for about half-an-hour, and has that traditional creative, weird Devolver style fans of the studio will be used to by now. A character called Mr. Meatless, for example, hosts the show.

The Public Access Holiday Special kicks off with a short look at The Plucky Squire, an interesting adventure game that allows for word play to become an integral part of the gameplay. 2D and 3D graphics combine in The Plucky Squire, giving it a unique visual style, too.

There were a bunch of other games shown off in Devolver's Public Access Holiday Special, but some stand-outs to us are Anger Foot, a fast-paced action game that involves a lot of kicking, and Skate Story, which involves a skateboarding demon being the task of swallowing the moon.

Check out the rest of Devolver's latest showcase and let us know what you think.