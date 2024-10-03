Devolver Digital COO on Hotline Miami adaptation: "Maybe Ryan Gosling wants to do it in the end"

HQ

While Devolver Digital remains one of the gaming sectors top indie publishers, the company has steadily been helping the games it represents explore new media opportunities. This includes travelling to Hollywood in an effort to get film or series adaptations of their biggest games put into motion, which has precisely been the case for a few years for Hotline Miami.

There have been reports about a Hotline Miami adaptation for a while but seemingly nothing of substance. So, in an effort to dispel some of the confusion, we spoke with Devolver Digital's chief operating officer, Graeme Struthers, all to see how the project is progressing.

Struthers said, "So there's a number of projects that are in that Hollywood world where they've been auctioned, they're being adapted but, I mean, that's a world I'm not really familiar with but my understanding is that really what happens there is that people attach themselves to the project, they then try and take it to the studio to see if they want to pursue it.. but Cult of the Lamb is something that's being worked on, there's still a Hotline Miami script somewhere in development in Hollywood, so we'll see, we'll see. Maybe Ryan Gosling wants to do it in the end."

So long story short, it looks like we'll have to wait quite a while still (perhaps forever) before seeing Hotline Miami on the big or small screen, but on the bright side, Cult of the Lamb's adaptation is still progressing so there's at least some good news today.

To hear more about Struthers' thoughts on the Annapurna Interactive situation, the future of Neva developer Nomada Studio, and how Devolver Digital is tackling the Nintendo Switch 2, check out the full interview below.