Devolver Digital COO comments on Annapurna Interactive difficulties and industry layoff trend

HQ

It's been a very challenging few years for the games industry, as despite record player numbers and immense revenue being generated, tens of thousands of folk have lost their jobs. To add to this, recently Annapurna Interactive, one of the top indie publishers in the sector, saw its entire team resign following a dispute with the way that the company was being run, something we asked a fellow indie publishing titan about during an interview.

During a conversation with Devolver Digital's COO Graeme Struthers, we asked about the challenging games industry environment and his thoughts on the Annapurna Interactive situation. He told us:

"I mean, firstly, it's never nice to see people losing their jobs and you mention Annapurna. I mean, we see them as one of the best indie publishers in the industry. Their catalogue of games has been fantastic, so it's something of a shock. Other layoffs... I think, there's a lot of analysis going on as to why that's happening. We, as far as we see things, we are very optimistic about the future. I think we've got quite a range of different projects and I think we always feel comfortable that we're not just in one place. We're across many genres, many platforms. So, it's a tough time especially when you see friends in other companies losing their jobs."

Struthers then proceeded to mention how the difficulties of the layoff wave has affected games media too, noting: "Also, it's affecting the media. We're seeing a lot of things happening in the media which is a problem, I think because we rely on the media to spread the message. I mean, we're a tiny company so for us, having media inside and seeing what we're doing is really powerful for us. So, it's a concern when we see the media being... Some quite famous sites have disappeared in the last six months. So, that is a concern and I don't feel personally that the answer is always going to be through social media. It has to be... journalists are a critical part of our industry. So, that is a concern, for sure."

While you can see the full interview with Struthers below, you can also head to the following links for his comments on the Hotline Miami adaptation and how the indie publisher is tackling Nintendo's Switch successor.