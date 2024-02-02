Devolver Digital CEO steps down, is replaced by old CEO

HQ

Devolver Digital, the indie publisher known for games like Hotline Miami, Cult of the Lamb, Anger Foot, and more, has just lost its CEO. Douglas Morin has stepped down with immediate effect and will be replaced by co-founder and executive chairman Harry Miller.

Miller established the company back in 2009 with Rick Stults Graeme Struthers, Nigel Lowrie and Mike Wilson. He has previously been Devolver's CEO and is now back at it. "On behalf of the board and everyone at Devolver, I would like to thank Douglas for his significant commitment and achievements at Devolver in the last four years. Douglas' energy, leadership and determination were critical to our IPO and program to build our infrastructure as a listed company, culminating in the exciting System Era acquisition," Miller said.

"I am excited by the opportunity to step back into the CEO role. It's an incredible pleasure and honour to continue to work with Devolver's fantastic and talented team, building out a strong pipeline of fun and creativity, and of course delivering on our long-term growth strategy."

Recently, we've reported on some layoffs concerning Devolver studios. It's not clear whether Morin stepping down had anything to do with this, or if it's all part of a big reshuffle for the company. Either way, considering Miller's history with Devolver, we probably won't be getting radical changes.