Devolver Digital announces special Devolver Delayed event with games delayed until 2024

If there's one company in the gaming world that knows how to shape the expectations of its fans, it's Devolver Digital. The successful indie publisher was gearing up to deliver some bad news about delays to some of its releases for this year, which will now move to 2024.

And displaying that particular sense of humour we see in the Devolver Digital Direct during the summer season, they now present Devolver Delayed, a live stream that will take place on 7 August at 17:00 CEST.

Marketing geniuses? You bet they are.