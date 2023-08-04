Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Devolver Digital announces special Devolver Delayed event with games delayed until 2024

We still don't know how seriously to take Devolver, but at least we can mark more dates on the calendar.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If there's one company in the gaming world that knows how to shape the expectations of its fans, it's Devolver Digital. The successful indie publisher was gearing up to deliver some bad news about delays to some of its releases for this year, which will now move to 2024.

And displaying that particular sense of humour we see in the Devolver Digital Direct during the summer season, they now present Devolver Delayed, a live stream that will take place on 7 August at 17:00 CEST.

Marketing geniuses? You bet they are.

Devolver Digital announces special Devolver Delayed event with games delayed until 2024



Loading next content